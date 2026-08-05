Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 3.2% - What's Next?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $305.36 and last traded at $307.42. 8,647,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 11,425,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.74.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 3.2%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $340.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a return on equity of 67.60% and a net margin of 31.27%.The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 80,441 shares of company stock worth $27,614,296 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Financial Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% in the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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