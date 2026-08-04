Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 7.9% - Should You Buy?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $320.25 and last traded at $317.74. 15,670,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 11,463,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.61.

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Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s latest results showed record performance, with quarterly revenue of $6.72 billion, up 30% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.82, exceeding consensus expectations of $1.69. Management’s outlook for the September quarter—approximately $8.10 billion in revenue, 52% gross margin and 39.5% operating margin—suggests that momentum is accelerating. Lam Research Climbs as Strong Earnings and AI-Driven Chip Spending Optimism Support Shares

Lam Research’s latest results showed record performance, with quarterly revenue of $6.72 billion, up 30% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.82, exceeding consensus expectations of $1.69. Management’s outlook for the September quarter—approximately $8.10 billion in revenue, 52% gross margin and 39.5% operating margin—suggests that momentum is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: A Bank of America forecast calling for $1.18 trillion in cloud spending highlights a potential long-term catalyst for LRCX. Expanding AI data centers require more processors and memory, potentially driving additional semiconductor-fabrication equipment purchases from Lam Research and its peers. BofA’s $1.18T cloud forecast puts 3 chip stocks in focus

A Bank of America forecast calling for $1.18 trillion in cloud spending highlights a potential long-term catalyst for LRCX. Expanding AI data centers require more processors and memory, potentially driving additional semiconductor-fabrication equipment purchases from Lam Research and its peers. Positive Sentiment: The broader semiconductor sector staged a sharp rebound as the AI investment trade regained momentum, providing favorable market-wide support for chip-equipment stocks.

The broader semiconductor sector staged a sharp rebound as the AI investment trade regained momentum, providing favorable market-wide support for chip-equipment stocks. Positive Sentiment: Despite a recent monthly decline, analysts and stock-screening services continue to point to record revenue, strong AI-related demand, rising earnings and improving growth prospects. LRCX was also added to Zacks’ top-ranked Strong Buy and momentum lists. Lam Research Plunges 16% in a Month: Should You Still Buy the Stock?

Despite a recent monthly decline, analysts and stock-screening services continue to point to record revenue, strong AI-related demand, rising earnings and improving growth prospects. LRCX was also added to Zacks’ top-ranked Strong Buy and momentum lists. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price targets remain well above recent trading levels, with a reported six-month median target of $375, although the stock’s elevated valuation leaves it sensitive to changes in AI spending expectations.

Analyst price targets remain well above recent trading levels, with a reported six-month median target of $375, although the stock’s elevated valuation leaves it sensitive to changes in AI spending expectations. Negative Sentiment: Insiders have reportedly made numerous open-market sales without purchases during the past six months. This may temper enthusiasm, though insider transactions do not necessarily reflect the company’s operating outlook.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $397.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $340.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.66 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 67.60% and a net margin of 31.27%.The company's revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,614,296. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,906,559,000 after buying an additional 1,638,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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