Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

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Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $94,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,957. This represents a 82.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $26,532.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 153,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,218.08. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,672 shares of company stock worth $219,563 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 121.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company's stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Landmark Community Bank, a community‐focused financial institution. The company provides a full range of deposit and lending products through its subsidiary, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and small business loans. Landmark Bancorp emphasizes personalized service, leveraging local decision-making to meet the unique needs of individuals and local enterprises.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, Landmark Bancorp offers comprehensive cash-management and treasury solutions for commercial clients.

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