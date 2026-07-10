LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Up 2.9% - Here's What Happened

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA - Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 53,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 253,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LanzaTech Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LanzaTech Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNZA

LanzaTech Global Trading Up 2.9%

The firm has a market cap of $61.75 million and a PE ratio of -6.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,268.15%. Analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNZA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168,247 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 380.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149,576 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc is a carbon recycling company that specializes in capturing industrial emissions and converting them into sustainable fuels and chemicals through a proprietary gas fermentation process. By utilizing metal- and microbe-catalyzed conversion technologies, the company transforms waste carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide streams from steel mills, refineries, and other industrial sites into ethanol, jet fuel precursors, and other commodity chemicals. These products can be used as drop-in replacements for petrochemicals, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance circular economy initiatives.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, LanzaTech has developed its platform through research collaborations and commercial demonstration plants.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LanzaTech Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LanzaTech Global wasn't on the list.

While LanzaTech Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here