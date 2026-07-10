Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $78.50 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the casino operator's stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.15% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.81.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LVS stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 557 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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