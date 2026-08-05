Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Down 8.4% - Here's What Happened

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.06 and last traded at $126.39. Approximately 2,448,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,048,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.00.

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Lattice Semiconductor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Lattice reported record revenue of $201.1 million, up 62.2% year over year, while non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 topped the $0.44 consensus estimate. Growth was supported by AI data-center demand and an improving industrial market. Lattice's Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on AI Demand and Record Revenue

Lattice reported record revenue of $201.1 million, up 62.2% year over year, while non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 topped the $0.44 consensus estimate. Growth was supported by AI data-center demand and an improving industrial market. Positive Sentiment: Management issued upbeat guidance. Third-quarter FPGA revenue is expected at $210 million-$230 million, while total revenue, including approximately two months of AMI contribution, is projected at $245 million-$265 million. EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.58 also exceeded consensus. The company said AI infrastructure demand is strong and backlog extends through 2027. Lattice Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth and AMI Expansion

Third-quarter FPGA revenue is expected at $210 million-$230 million, while total revenue, including approximately two months of AMI contribution, is projected at $245 million-$265 million. EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.58 also exceeded consensus. The company said AI infrastructure demand is strong and backlog extends through 2027. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets. Needham increased its price target from $140 to $160 and maintained a buy rating, while Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating with a $175 target.

Needham increased its price target from $140 to $160 and maintained a buy rating, while Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating with a $175 target. Neutral Sentiment: Technical momentum remains mixed. A reported “golden cross” suggests improving short-term momentum, but the stock’s valuation remains demanding, with a price-to-earnings ratio above 900 based on the supplied data. Lattice Semiconductor Golden Cross Signal

A reported “golden cross” suggests improving short-term momentum, but the stock’s valuation remains demanding, with a price-to-earnings ratio above 900 based on the supplied data. Negative Sentiment: AMI acquisition concerns may be weighing on the stock. The $1.65 billion transaction involved $1.0 billion in cash and approximately $650 million in Lattice stock, increasing leverage, dilution and integration risk. New credit facilities include a $950 million delayed-draw term loan and a $200 million revolving facility.

The $1.65 billion transaction involved $1.0 billion in cash and approximately $650 million in Lattice stock, increasing leverage, dilution and integration risk. New credit facilities include a $950 million delayed-draw term loan and a $200 million revolving facility. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds pressure. Quiver data shows 57 open-market insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, potentially reinforcing profit-taking concerns after the stock’s strong run.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 7.9%

The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.50 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.Lattice Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $939,187.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,342,481.94. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,674.56. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 10,880 shares of company stock worth $1,646,582 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $445,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,718,000 after acquiring an additional 85,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,389 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $254,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $156,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,763,543 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $203,341,000 after purchasing an additional 287,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Further Reading

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