Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.4050, with a volume of 14785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAUR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business's fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.06 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the company's stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 51,337 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 98,173 shares of the company's stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 407,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 179.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 20.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

Further Reading

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