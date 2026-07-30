Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.040-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Laureate Education also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.40. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $40.75.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $272.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the company's stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 98,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 407,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 27,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 179.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 105,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 20.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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