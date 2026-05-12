Lawrence Hilsheimer Purchases 475 Shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Hilsheimer bought 475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.22 per share, with a total value of $97,954.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 28,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,870,670.96. This represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE IBP traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $202.57. The company had a trading volume of 908,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.84. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $283.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.48.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,850 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Blalock Williams LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $792,000. Watchtower Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the third quarter. Watchtower Advisors LP now owns 32,277 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,510 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $98,543,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $331.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $251.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBP

Key Installed Building Products News

Here are the key news stories impacting Installed Building Products this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBP saw multiple insider purchases on May 11, including CFO Michael Thomas Miller, COO Brad A. Wheeler, insider Jason R. Niswonger, and Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer. Insider buying can signal management confidence that the stock is undervalued. SEC filing

IBP saw multiple insider purchases on May 11, including CFO Michael Thomas Miller, COO Brad A. Wheeler, insider Jason R. Niswonger, and Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer. Insider buying can signal management confidence that the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson’s revised $242 price target still implies upside from recent trading levels, suggesting analysts see some recovery potential despite near-term caution. Article

DA Davidson’s revised $242 price target still implies upside from recent trading levels, suggesting analysts see some recovery potential despite near-term caution. Neutral Sentiment: Installed Building Products continues to be viewed as a stable but challenged housing/construction name, with mixed signals from recent commentary about demand and costs. Article

Installed Building Products continues to be viewed as a stable but challenged housing/construction name, with mixed signals from recent commentary about demand and costs. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts and commentary about weak volume and cost pressure suggest earnings momentum could remain muted, which may be weighing on IBP shares. Article

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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