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L.B. Foster (FSTR) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
L.B. Foster logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • L.B. Foster is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 10. Analysts project earnings of $0.41 per share on revenue of approximately $134.5 million.
  • The company exceeded expectations in its previous quarter, reporting EPS of $0.14 versus consensus estimates of a $0.22 loss, while revenue reached $121.14 million compared with estimates of $104.30 million.
  • FSTR shares recently traded at $41.84, near their 52-week high, but analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $32.00; institutional investors own 80.63% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $134.4880 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $121.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.84. 3,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,958. The company has a market capitalization of $437.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,042 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,527 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FSTR. Zacks Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded L.B. Foster from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of L.B. Foster from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L.B. Foster currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSTR

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company's operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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