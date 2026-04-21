LCNB (LCNB) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect LCNB to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 18.57%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. On average, analysts expect LCNB to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LCNB Stock Down 1.5%

LCNB opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. LCNB has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $240.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.59.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. LCNB's dividend payout ratio is 53.99%.

Insider Transactions at LCNB

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 2,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $48,972.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,798 shares in the company, valued at $298,164.50. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LCNB by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,644 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LCNB by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,487 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LCNB by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,882 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LCNB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,116 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LCNB by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 115,706 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LCNB currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on LCNB

About LCNB

LCNB Financial Corp NASDAQ: LCNB is the bank holding company for LCNB National Bank, a community-focused regional bank headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its banking subsidiary, LCNB provides a full suite of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. The company emphasizes personalized service, offering checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

On the lending side, LCNB National Bank extends a range of credit products, including commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, and consumer lending.

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