Lear (NYSE:LEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.30, FiscalAI reports. Lear had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Lear's conference call:

Strong second-quarter execution: Sales rose 3% to $6.2 billion, core operating earnings increased 7% to $313 million, adjusted EPS climbed 23% to $4.28, and free cash flow grew 69% to $288 million.

Sales rose 3% to $6.2 billion, core operating earnings increased 7% to $313 million, adjusted EPS climbed 23% to $4.28, and free cash flow grew 69% to $288 million. Lear raised its full-year outlook, including approximately $23.8 billion in revenue and $640 million in free cash flow , and increased its share-repurchase target to at least $350 million for 2026.

, and increased its share-repurchase target to at least $350 million for 2026. New business awards totaled approximately $2.9 billion year to date, led by major Audi Seating wins and additional awards with Chinese automakers; management said the backlog supports a return to roughly 3%–4% growth above market in 2028–2030.

IDEA by Lear initiatives are generating measurable savings through automation and digital tools, with $35 million of IDEA savings and $50 million of restructuring savings achieved in the first half; Lear remains on track for $75 million and $80 million, respectively, for the full year.

China remains the largest near-term risk, with weak domestic demand and continued share loss by traditional automakers; management expects limited growth in 2027, while third-quarter results face seasonal shutdowns and planned downtime for GM full-size truck changeovers.

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Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $15.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,482. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.12. Lear has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays lifted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEA

Insider Activity

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $26,854.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $237,875.22. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Jon Roelli sold 2,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $330,263.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,687.82. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,498,248. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,600 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $46,826,000 after buying an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lear by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,688 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lear reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.28, above the approximately $3.98 consensus estimate, while revenue of $6.21 billion also exceeded expectations of roughly $6.15 billion. EPS rose from $3.06 a year earlier and revenue increased 3%. Lear Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year Guidance

Lear reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.28, above the approximately $3.98 consensus estimate, while revenue of $6.21 billion also exceeded expectations of roughly $6.15 billion. EPS rose from $3.06 a year earlier and revenue increased 3%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised the midpoints of its 2026 outlook, targeting revenue of approximately $23.54 billion to $24.01 billion and core operating earnings of about $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. Lear cited roughly 3% year-over-year revenue growth, gains above overall vehicle-market growth, and improving operating margins. Lear Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year Guidance

The company raised the midpoints of its 2026 outlook, targeting revenue of approximately $23.54 billion to $24.01 billion and core operating earnings of about $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. Lear cited roughly 3% year-over-year revenue growth, gains above overall vehicle-market growth, and improving operating margins. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS increased about 23% year over year, free cash flow improved by approximately $117 million, and Lear repurchased $100 million of stock during the quarter. Lear Corporation 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

Adjusted EPS increased about 23% year over year, free cash flow improved by approximately $117 million, and Lear repurchased $100 million of stock during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price targets remain mixed, with recent targets ranging from $131 to $179 and a six-month median of $145.50, indicating differing views on Lear’s earnings power and automotive-market prospects.

Analyst price targets remain mixed, with recent targets ranging from $131 to $179 and a six-month median of $145.50, indicating differing views on Lear’s earnings power and automotive-market prospects. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear to have treated the results as a “sell-the-news” event because the guidance increase and margin improvement may not have exceeded already high expectations. Separately, reported insider activity showed 20 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, which may add to near-term sentiment pressure. Lear Slides After Q2 Despite Higher 2026 Outlook

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation NYSE: LEA is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

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