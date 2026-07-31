Lear (NYSE:LEA) Shares Down 9.1% - Here's What Happened

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $136.88 and last traded at $133.07. 313,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 590,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.33.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lear

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lear reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.28 per share , ahead of the roughly $3.89–$3.98 analyst consensus and up from $3.06–$3.47 a year earlier. Revenue of $6.21 billion also exceeded estimates of approximately $6.15 billion and increased 3% year over year. Lear Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year Guidance

Lear reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of , ahead of the roughly $3.89–$3.98 analyst consensus and up from $3.06–$3.47 a year earlier. Revenue of also exceeded estimates of approximately $6.15 billion and increased 3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised the midpoints of its full-year 2026 financial outlook. Revenue guidance was set at $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion , broadly consistent with the $23.7 billion analyst expectation, signaling continued confidence in automotive seating and E-Systems demand. Lear Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year Guidance

Management raised the midpoints of its full-year 2026 financial outlook. Revenue guidance was set at , broadly consistent with the $23.7 billion analyst expectation, signaling continued confidence in automotive seating and E-Systems demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and Zacks highlighted Lear’s earnings growth and favorable growth-stock characteristics. However, the company’s net margin remained modest at 2.25%, making profitability trends, cost control and execution important for future valuation. Here's Why Lear Is a Strong Growth Stock

Analysts and Zacks highlighted Lear’s earnings growth and favorable growth-stock characteristics. However, the company’s net margin remained modest at 2.25%, making profitability trends, cost control and execution important for future valuation. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and revenue beats, the stock moved lower, suggesting investors may have expected a stronger earnings outlook or more aggressive guidance increase. The revenue forecast’s midpoint is only modestly above current expectations, while automotive suppliers remain exposed to vehicle-production levels, customer concentration and industry cost pressures.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on Lear in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $144.62.

View Our Latest Report on Lear

Lear Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.15 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Corporation will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Lear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $26,854.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $237,875.22. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $6,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,936.93. This represents a 50.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,026 shares of company stock worth $8,498,248. Insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,539,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lear by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,264 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Lear by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,513 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $82,016,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation NYSE: LEA is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

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