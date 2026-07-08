Lee Dickson Brading Sells 100 Shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 296,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,913,735. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lee Dickson Brading also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Lee Dickson Brading sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.23, for a total value of $1,782,300.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Lee Dickson Brading sold 5,574 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $945,071.70.

On Thursday, June 25th, Lee Dickson Brading sold 4,426 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $731,130.94.

On Thursday, June 18th, Lee Dickson Brading sold 3,920 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $629,748.00.

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Sezzle Trading Down 5.8%

NASDAQ:SEZL traded down $10.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.32. The company had a trading volume of 871,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,596. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 6.70.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. Sezzle's revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEZL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Freedom Capital raised Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sezzle from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Sezzle

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sezzle by 12.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sezzle by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Sezzle by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sezzle by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 859 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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