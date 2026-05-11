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Leisure Stocks To Watch Now - May 11th

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Carnival logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Carnival, Airbnb, and Royal Caribbean Cruises are highlighted as the leisure stocks to watch, based on recent trading volume and MarketBeat’s stock screener.
  • The article notes that leisure stocks often depend on consumer spending and broader economic conditions, making them sensitive to shifts in travel and discretionary demand.
  • Each company is described by its core business: Carnival and Royal Caribbean operate cruise lines, while Airbnb runs a global platform for booking stays and experiences.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Carnival.

Carnival, Airbnb, and Royal Caribbean Cruises are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that provide products or services related to recreation, entertainment, travel, and other non-essential activities people enjoy in their free time. For stock market investors, this group can include businesses such as hotels, airlines, casinos, cruise lines, theme parks, restaurants, and sporting goods companies, and their performance often depends on consumer spending and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Carnival Right Now?

Before you consider Carnival, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival wasn't on the list.

While Carnival currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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