LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $903,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,157.20. This trade represents a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $6,029,813.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $159,181,465. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,438 shares of company stock worth $23,062,911. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 534.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $112.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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