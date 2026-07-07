LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $560,388.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $401,143. The trade was a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 425.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of LMAT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 129,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,295. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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