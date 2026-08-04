LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.3 million-$68.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.0 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.840-2.940 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.60.

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LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $105.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 402,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,478. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 12.20.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $3,030,385.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,430,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155,428,765.11. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,942 shares in the company, valued at $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 267.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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