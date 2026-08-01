LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LMAT. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.60.

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LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 14.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $118.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.67 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,749 shares in the company, valued at $401,143. This trade represents a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $3,030,385.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,430,019 shares in the company, valued at $155,428,765.11. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 425.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company's stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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