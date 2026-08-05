LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $105.78, but opened at $88.15. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 234,198 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.47 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

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LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Key Stories Impacting LeMaitre Vascular

Here are the key news stories impacting LeMaitre Vascular this week:

Positive Sentiment: LeMaitre reported second-quarter revenue of $70.38 million, up 9.6% year over year, while earnings increased to $0.74 per share from $0.60 a year earlier. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20, implying an annualized yield of approximately 0.9%. LeMaitre Q2 2026 Financial Results

LeMaitre reported second-quarter revenue of $70.38 million, up 9.6% year over year, while earnings increased to $0.74 per share from $0.60 a year earlier. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20, implying an annualized yield of approximately 0.9%. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q4 2026 EPS outlook of $0.75-$0.81 brackets the $0.79 analyst consensus, suggesting near-term results may be broadly in line with expectations. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s Q4 2026 EPS outlook of $0.75-$0.81 brackets the $0.79 analyst consensus, suggesting near-term results may be broadly in line with expectations. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS of $0.74 missed the $0.81 consensus estimate, while revenue of $70.38 million was below expectations of $71.47 million. The earnings miss may weigh on the stock, despite year-over-year growth. LeMaitre Vascular Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Second-quarter EPS of $0.74 missed the $0.81 consensus estimate, while revenue of $70.38 million was below expectations of $71.47 million. The earnings miss may weigh on the stock, despite year-over-year growth. Negative Sentiment: LeMaitre reduced its third-quarter EPS guidance to $0.66-$0.71 versus the $0.73 consensus and lowered full-year EPS guidance to $2.84-$2.94 versus $3.00 expected. Full-year revenue guidance of $274.3 million-$278.3 million also trails the $279.9 million consensus.

LeMaitre reduced its third-quarter EPS guidance to $0.66-$0.71 versus the $0.73 consensus and lowered full-year EPS guidance to $2.84-$2.94 versus $3.00 expected. Full-year revenue guidance of $274.3 million-$278.3 million also trails the $279.9 million consensus. Negative Sentiment: Barrington Research downgraded LMAT from “outperform” to “market perform,” signaling reduced conviction in further share-price outperformance. Finviz

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,749 shares in the company, valued at $401,143. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,453 shares of company stock worth $5,906,174. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 425.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 18.0%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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