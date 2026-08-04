LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.840-2.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $274.3 million-$278.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.9 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.660-0.710 EPS.

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LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.78. 402,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,478. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 12.20.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $3,030,385.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,430,019 shares in the company, valued at $155,428,765.11. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $560,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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