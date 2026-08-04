LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.0714.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $22.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 20,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 234,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,235. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $96,030.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 108,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,972.04. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 119,750 shares of company stock worth $2,183,691 in the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.8% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 231,142 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,160 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company's stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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