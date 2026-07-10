LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.0714.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of LendingClub from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $22.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

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LendingClub Price Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. LendingClub had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 16.99%.The company had revenue of $252.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In related news, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 234,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,994,235. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 113,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,758. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,691. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $63,580,000. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,391,190 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $36,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,960,550 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $120,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,861 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,821 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 680,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,697,333 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $221,547,000 after purchasing an additional 516,542 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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