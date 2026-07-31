Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $547.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $547.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Lennox International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Lennox International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $546.58.

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Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 323,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $411.40 and a 1-year high of $621.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 66.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.82 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.000-24.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennox International will post 23.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total value of $529,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $593,832. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth $17,555,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,797 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lennox International

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennox International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lennox reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $7.72, slightly above the $7.67 analyst consensus. Commercial HVAC performance was a relative bright spot, and management cited continued demand in commercial and data-center-related applications. Lennox International Inc. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

Lennox reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $7.72, slightly above the $7.67 analyst consensus. Commercial HVAC performance was a relative bright spot, and management cited continued demand in commercial and data-center-related applications. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target for Lennox from $579 to $469 and shifted to a “sector perform” rating. Although the new target implies potential upside from recent trading levels, the downgrade reflects reduced confidence in near-term earnings momentum. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target for Lennox from $579 to $469 and shifted to a “sector perform” rating. Although the new target implies potential upside from recent trading levels, the downgrade reflects reduced confidence in near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $1.55 billion fell short of the $1.56 billion estimate, while year-over-year EPS declined from $7.82. Residential weakness, softer replacement demand and pressure on margins overshadowed commercial gains. LII Q2 Deep Dive

Second-quarter revenue of $1.55 billion fell short of the $1.56 billion estimate, while year-over-year EPS declined from $7.82. Residential weakness, softer replacement demand and pressure on margins overshadowed commercial gains. Negative Sentiment: Management reduced full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $23.00–$24.00, reinforcing investor concerns that demand and profitability may remain challenged. Analysts had been forecasting approximately $23.89 per share, leaving limited room for further operational disappointments. Why Lennox International Is Under Pressure After Earnings

Management reduced full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $23.00–$24.00, reinforcing investor concerns that demand and profitability may remain challenged. Analysts had been forecasting approximately $23.89 per share, leaving limited room for further operational disappointments. Negative Sentiment: The broader HVAC group also sold off amid earnings-related margin concerns and questions about the sustainability of data-center demand. This industry-wide risk is adding pressure to LII alongside its company-specific guidance cut. HVAC Stocks Sell Off

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

Further Reading

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