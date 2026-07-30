Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $428.00 and last traded at $430.5320, with a volume of 1887198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $544.11.

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Lennox International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennox International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lennox reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.5 billion, up 3% year over year, while GAAP operating income increased 2% to $355 million. Adjusted diluted EPS of $7.72 modestly exceeded analyst estimates near $7.63–$7.67. Lennox Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

Lennox reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.5 billion, up 3% year over year, while GAAP operating income increased 2% to $355 million. Adjusted diluted EPS of $7.72 modestly exceeded analyst estimates near $7.63–$7.67. Positive Sentiment: Lennox’s Strategos rooftop units received a 2026 HVAC All-Star award, providing supportive recognition for the company’s commercial HVAC product innovation. Lennox Earns Two 2026 HVAC All-Star Awards

Lennox’s Strategos rooftop units received a 2026 HVAC All-Star award, providing supportive recognition for the company’s commercial HVAC product innovation. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market weakness, including a sharp oil-price increase tied to renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, added to selling pressure across equities. Oil Spikes 7%, Nasdaq 100 Sinks Before Fed

Broader market weakness, including a sharp oil-price increase tied to renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, added to selling pressure across equities. Negative Sentiment: Lennox lowered its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $23.00–$24.00 from $23.50–$25.00, below the roughly $24.43 analyst consensus. The updated outlook is the main reason investors reacted negatively to the earnings release. Lennox International Falls After Cutting 2026 EPS Outlook

Lennox lowered its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $23.00–$24.00 from $23.50–$25.00, below the roughly $24.43 analyst consensus. The updated outlook is the main reason investors reacted negatively to the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: The Home Comfort Solutions segment’s revenue fell 7%, reflecting weak residential construction and replacement demand. Its margin declined 130 basis points as lower volumes, distribution costs, inflation and factory under-absorption outweighed pricing benefits and tariff refunds.

The Home Comfort Solutions segment’s revenue fell 7%, reflecting weak residential construction and replacement demand. Its margin declined 130 basis points as lower volumes, distribution costs, inflation and factory under-absorption outweighed pricing benefits and tariff refunds. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS was down from $7.82 a year earlier despite higher revenue, reinforcing concerns that profitability is under pressure. Recent insider activity also showed sales but no purchases, a secondary negative signal for sentiment.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LII. Vertical Research raised Lennox International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lennox International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $556.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LII

Lennox International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.82.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.05. Lennox International had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.82 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.000-24.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lennox International's payout ratio is presently 24.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,832. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Lennox International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 21.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lennox International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 907 shares of the construction company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company's stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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