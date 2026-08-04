Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the blue-jean maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.43.

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Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.520 EPS. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 145,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $3,497,344.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 145,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,497,344.62. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 47,721 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,145,781.21. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,334,947 shares of company stock valued at $31,119,240. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,854,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 73.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 18,828 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,325 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,797 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 193,607 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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