Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the blue-jean maker on Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a 14.3% increase from Levi Strauss & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

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Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 9.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.520 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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