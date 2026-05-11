Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Announces Earnings Results

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports.

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Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1%

LXEO traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $6.07. 312,928 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,095. Lexeo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $476.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LXEO. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.88.

View Our Latest Report on Lexeo Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $312,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 340,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,203.14. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,189 shares of company stock worth $397,156. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXEO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company's stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision‐designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next‐generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

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