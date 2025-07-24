LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Declares Share Buyback Plan

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX - Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 6,361,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,219. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.41. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $427.76 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut LexinFintech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

