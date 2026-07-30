LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.7850, with a volume of 4758320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LG Display from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of LG Display from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on LG Display

LG Display Trading Down 4.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

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