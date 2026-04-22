Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to "Neutral" Rating

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

LI has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $15.00 price objective on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Li Auto from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $20.20 to $18.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $28.80) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Li Auto from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.55.

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Li Auto Stock Down 1.1%

LI opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $545.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Limestone Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company's stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company's product lineup centers on multi‑occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in‑vehicle connectivity and driver‑assistance features.

Further Reading

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