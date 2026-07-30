Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.0250.

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Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Weiss Ratings lowered Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Liberty Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $12.60 to $12.10 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Global

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,729.04. The trade was a 50.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.7% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 23,644,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,866,000 after buying an additional 2,097,847 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,423,957 shares of the company's stock worth $149,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,520 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,752,855 shares of the company's stock worth $142,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,832,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,782,000 after purchasing an additional 521,750 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,740,000 after purchasing an additional 857,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company's stock.

Liberty Global Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.59). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company's footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

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