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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give Liberty Media's Formula One Series C a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating from 11 analysts (six buys, five holds) with an average 12-month target of $110.78.
  • Recent analyst moves are mixed: JPMorgan, UBS and Wells Fargo trimmed targets (to $115, $104 and $89 respectively) while Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock to "outperform" and raised its target to $111.
  • The shares opened at $90.48, trade in a 52-week range of $80.15–$109.36, have a market cap of $20.28 billion and a PE of 41.13, and are heavily institutionally owned (about 92.26%).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.7778.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $90.48 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36. The stock's 50-day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 297 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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Analyst Recommendations for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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