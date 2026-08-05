Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Bought Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock on July 22nd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

FWONK opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.43. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $109.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 28.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 566,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,883,000 after acquiring an additional 126,809 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,974 shares of the company's stock worth $73,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 84,595 shares of the company's stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. This represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWONK. Guggenheim upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWONK

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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