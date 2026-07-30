Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (LLYVA) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter.

Get LLYVA alerts: Sign Up

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. On average, analysts expect Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $100.06 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,799,319 shares of the company's stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 79,771 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 22,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLYVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLYVA

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A NASDAQ: LLYVA is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company's live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball's premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here