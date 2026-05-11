Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Director Sells $157,040,423.54 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,242,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $510,985,369.18. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Kristofer Galashan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, John Kristofer Galashan sold 2,493,083 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $71,302,173.80.

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Life Time Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Life Time Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.37. 4,013,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.Life Time Group's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Life Time Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $40.40.

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Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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