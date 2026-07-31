Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Mizuho

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 41.91% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LTH. Zacks Research upgraded Life Time Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $54.00 price target on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $51.46.

Get Life Time Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LTH

Life Time Group Stock Up 2.0%

LTH stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,539,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,660. The firm's 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.75 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,242,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,985,369.18. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $23,506,219.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,431,203 shares in the company, valued at $76,485,646.38. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock valued at $857,228,555. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Life Time Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Life Time Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: Life Time reported $866.0 million in revenue, up 13.7% year over year, while net income rose 40.6% to $101.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.8% to $246.5 million, and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.48 exceeded analyst expectations. Life Time Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Life Time reported $866.0 million in revenue, up 13.7% year over year, while net income rose 40.6% to $101.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.8% to $246.5 million, and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.48 exceeded analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Raised full-year outlook: Management increased its 2026 outlook and projected revenue of approximately $3.4 billion, above the roughly $3.3 billion analyst consensus. The better outlook reinforces expectations for continued membership and operating growth. Life Time Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management increased its 2026 outlook and projected revenue of approximately $3.4 billion, above the roughly $3.3 billion analyst consensus. The better outlook reinforces expectations for continued membership and operating growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $46 to $51 and KeyCorp lifted its target from $40 to $52; both firms maintain “overweight” ratings. Analysts overall have an average “buy” recommendation, supporting the stock’s upward momentum. Analyst Price Target Updates

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $46 to $51 and KeyCorp lifted its target from $40 to $52; both firms maintain “overweight” ratings. Analysts overall have an average “buy” recommendation, supporting the stock’s upward momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Life Time’s Experience Life magazine marked its 25th anniversary and launched a redesigned website. The initiative strengthens the company’s wellness-content brand, but its direct financial impact is likely limited. Experience Life Magazine Anniversary

Life Time’s Experience Life magazine marked its 25th anniversary and launched a redesigned website. The initiative strengthens the company’s wellness-content brand, but its direct financial impact is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: After reaching a 52-week high, valuation and expectations may become a near-term risk. One valuation analysis cited potential downside, suggesting investors will look for continued earnings growth to justify further gains. Earnings Watch: Life Time Group Holdings

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life Time Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life Time Group wasn't on the list.

While Life Time Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here