Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.8090.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIF. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Life360 from $60.15 to $66.65 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Life360 from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $68.00 price target on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Life360 alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life360

Life360 Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. Life360 has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $112.54. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brit Morin sold 4,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $256,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,625. This represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,846.17. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 53,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Life360 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Life360 by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,296 shares of the company's stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 308,632 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Life360 in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life360

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life360, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life360 wasn't on the list.

While Life360 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here