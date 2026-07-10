Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.9833.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $60.15 to $66.65 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Life360 from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Life360 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Life360 alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIF

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,369,846.17. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $122,844.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 309,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,011,394.63. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,400. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life360 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,372,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Life360 by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,153 shares of the company's stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 133,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Life360 by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,801,000 after acquiring an additional 352,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter valued at $47,097,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 588,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 141,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Life360 Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. Life360 has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $112.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 2.34.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life360, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life360 wasn't on the list.

While Life360 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here