Life360 (LIF) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0842 per share and revenue of $156.6810 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

Get Life360 alerts: Sign Up

Life360 Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $54.05 on Monday. Life360 has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $112.54. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore set a $68.00 price target on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Life360 from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIF

Insider Transactions at Life360

In other news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $365,335.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 109,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,599.77. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Chris Hulls sold 16,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $660,728.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 403,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,276,584.90. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,006 shares of company stock worth $2,437,426. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Life360 by 86.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,801,000 after purchasing an additional 352,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Life360 by 171.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,923 shares of the company's stock worth $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 280,953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 19,023.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 232,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 231,133 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

About Life360

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life360, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life360 wasn't on the list.

While Life360 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here