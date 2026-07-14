LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target Raised to $13.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.75.

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LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 181.33 and a beta of 1.12. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $403.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. LifeStance Health Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 1.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, Director Eric Shuey sold 243,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $1,951,763.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 867,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,847.24. This represents a 21.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren M. Black sold 5,899,661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $47,315,281.22. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,310,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $186,947,122.30. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,762,394 shares of company stock valued at $64,107,859 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,100 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 165.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 1,241,475 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 359.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 40,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company's stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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