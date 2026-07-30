Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $8.92. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 208,935 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lifetime Brands from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.58 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lifetime Brands's payout ratio is presently -13.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,722 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,191 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,458 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef'sChoice.

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