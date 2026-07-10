Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $6.31. Lifevantage shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 125,559 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LFVN. Weiss Ratings raised Lifevantage from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Lifevantage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Lifevantage presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lifevantage

Lifevantage Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Lifevantage had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.77 million. Research analysts predict that Lifevantage Corporation will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Lifevantage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lifevantage's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lifevantage's payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Trading of Lifevantage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifevantage during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifevantage in the first quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 870.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,016 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifevantage during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifevantage during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifevantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company's flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.

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