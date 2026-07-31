Lifezone Metals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LZM)

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 20,262 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,051% compared to the average daily volume of 643 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LZM. Zacks Research raised shares of Lifezone Metals to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lifezone Metals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lifezone Metals has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

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Lifezone Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LZM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 341,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Lifezone Metals has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lifezone Metals by 22.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,971 shares of the company's stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lifezone Metals by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,680 shares of the company's stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 134,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lifezone Metals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 80,093 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lifezone Metals by 50.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

Further Reading

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