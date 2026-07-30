Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.2692.

A number of analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE LSPD opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $282.87 million. Lightspeed Commerce's revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth $92,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 106.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,386 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company's product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

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