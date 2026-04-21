Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 2.0%

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.28 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 58.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 149,665 shares of the company's stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 119,200 shares of the company's stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company's product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

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