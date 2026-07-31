Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.32.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. 649,108 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,509. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,386 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Lightspeed Commerce

Here are the key news stories impacting Lightspeed Commerce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lightspeed reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $322.7 million , above the $310.6 million consensus estimate, while adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share exceeded expectations by $0.02 and improved from $0.06 a year earlier. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year. Lightspeed Announces First Quarter 2027 Financial Results

Lightspeed reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of , above the $310.6 million consensus estimate, while adjusted earnings of exceeded expectations by $0.02 and improved from $0.06 a year earlier. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted stronger underlying momentum, including 17% organic revenue growth, 12% organic gross-profit growth, and 20% year-over-year revenue growth across North American retail and European hospitality. The company also added approximately 1,300 net customer locations during the quarter. Lightspeed CEO breaks down Q1 growth

Management highlighted stronger underlying momentum, including 17% organic revenue growth, 12% organic gross-profit growth, and 20% year-over-year revenue growth across North American retail and European hospitality. The company also added approximately 1,300 net customer locations during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Lightspeed repurchased approximately $86 million of its shares during the quarter, potentially supporting per-share results and signaling confidence in the company’s valuation.

Lightspeed repurchased approximately of its shares during the quarter, potentially supporting per-share results and signaling confidence in the company’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved all proposals at the company’s July 30 annual and special meeting, removing any immediate governance uncertainty. Lightspeed Announces Voting Results

Shareholders approved all proposals at the company’s July 30 annual and special meeting, removing any immediate governance uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains cautious, with analysts carrying a consensus “Hold” recommendation. Consensus Hold Recommendation

Brokerage coverage remains cautious, with analysts carrying a consensus “Hold” recommendation. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion trails the roughly $1.3 billion analyst consensus at the midpoint. Second-quarter revenue guidance of $316 million to $326 million is broadly in line with expectations, but the full-year range raised concerns about the pace of growth. Lightspeed Stock and Fiscal 2027 Guidance

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company's product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

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