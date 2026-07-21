Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.14.

LNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotia lifted their target price on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Linamar from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday.

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Insider Activity at Linamar

In related news, insider Csaba Havasi sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.47, for a total transaction of C$292,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,543 shares in the company, valued at C$6,973,296.21. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company's stock.

Linamar Stock Performance

LNR stock opened at C$103.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$100.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.46. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$65.60 and a 12-month high of C$107.12.

Linamar (TSE:LNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linamar will post 11.4332724 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linamar

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company's Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

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