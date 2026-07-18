Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.1667.

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LINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of LINC opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $56.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Alexandra M. Luster sold 18,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $803,832.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 82,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,371.84. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,872. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,457 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,028,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 26.1% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,449,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,115,094 shares of the company's stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 202,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,912 shares of the company's stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,270 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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