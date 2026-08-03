Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.0008 per share and revenue of $139.4910 million for the quarter. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.87. 9,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LINC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 3,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,872. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexandra M. Luster sold 18,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $803,832.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,676,371.84. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 95,070 shares of company stock worth $4,617,457 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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